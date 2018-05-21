Companies

General Electric signs $11bn deal with Wabtec

GE chief John Flannery has pledged to cut costs and refocus the manufacturer on key markets, such as aviation and energy

21 May 2018 - 17:42 Richard Clough
General Electric. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER
General Electric. Picture: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

New York — General Electric (GE) agreed to merge its century-old locomotive business with rail-equipment maker Wabtec in a deal valued at $11.1bn, the biggest step yet in CEO John Flannery’s plan to shed unwanted units and revitalise the beleaguered manufacturer.

GE will receive $2.9bn in cash while the company and its shareholders take a 50.1% stake in the combined entity, according to a statement on Monday. Wabtec shareholders will hold the rest after the tax-free transaction, which is expected to close early in 2019.

GE put its rail unit on the market in 2017 in an effort to streamline operations and reduce the complexity that Flannery blames for deepening the company’s problems. Faced with one of the worst slumps in GE’s 126-year history, the CEO has pledged to cut costs and refocus the manufacturer on key markets, such as aviation and energy.

The deal is transformative for Wabtec, which will roughly double its annual revenue by adding one of the world’s largest makers of freight locomotives and rail equipment. The company said it was attracted to the complementary products and a growing order book after several lean years for the industry.

"Together we have a unique opportunity to drive tremendous growth in 2019 and beyond as the industry continues to improve," Wabtec CEO Raymond Betler said in the statement. He will remain in the same role after the deal closes.

GE advanced 2.4% to $15.33 ahead of regular trading in New York. The stock had declined 14% in 2018 to the close on Friday, while the S&P 500 Index had increased 1.5%. Wabtec shares were not trading premarket.

Bloomberg

