Porsche told to recall nearly 60,000 manipulated diesel engines

It was found that Macan and Cayenne SUVs contained software that could reduce emissions controls for smog-inducing nitrogen oxide

18 May 2018 - 16:16 Christoph Rauwald and Birgit Jennen
Porsche Cayenne. Picture: SUPPLIED

Frankfurt/Berlin — Porsche must recall almost 60,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in Europe to fix manipulated diesel engines. This followed the German vehicle industry regulator’s finding software functions that were illegal.

Inspections of Macan and Cayenne SUVs found they contained software that could reduce emissions controls for smog-inducing nitrogen oxide, the German transport ministry said Friday in an e-mailed statement. Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The recall, for 52,831 Macan 3.0 litre V6 and 6,755 Cayenne 4.2 litre V8 vehicles, marks the latest setback in VW’s efforts to draw a line under the diesel-emissions scandal the world’s biggest car maker has battled since September 2015.

Last week, Porsche’s sister brand Audi suspended deliveries of the current A6 and A7 models, continuing a drip-feed of recalls that are a blow to the brand’s image.

Porsche, which uses diesel engines supplied by Audi, had informed German regulators in February about "irregularities" it found in emission tests. The mandatory recall was first reported by magazine Der Spiegel.

In March, Audi said it expected Germany’s automotive watchdog to issue more diesel recalls as it scrutinises a pool of vehicles it sold in Europe. Audi started tests in July on about 850,000 cars.

Bloomberg

Volkswagen trucks division considers stock listing of unit

An IPO of VW trucks would mark the next big transaction in Germany since Siemens Healthineers’s public offering twenty years ago
1 month ago

EU proposes giving consumers more clout against corporate abuse

The move reveals Europeans’ growing frustration with tech and motor industries
1 month ago

Volkswagen stock roars ahead of rivals, as it recovers from emissions scandal

Many analysts say there are more gains to come in 2018 — but not everyone is convinced now is the time to pile in
5 months ago

Volkswagen to invest $27 billion in core brand until 2022

Analysts see reviving the VW brand as crucial to the group’s ability to recover from a diesel emissions scandal that has gripped the carmaker
6 months ago

VW lifts profit target as its ‘Dieselgate’ seems to be forgiven

The world’s largest car maker is spending billions repositioning itself as quarterly group earnings jump 15% to ¤4.31bn
6 months ago

VW, Nissan and Toyota want old cars for less-polluting new ones

As car sales slide in Britain, car makers are offering discounts of up to £6,000 on concerns that the government will impose penalties on ...
8 months ago

