Porsche told to recall nearly 60,000 manipulated diesel engines

Frankfurt/Berlin — Porsche must recall almost 60,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in Europe to fix manipulated diesel engines. This followed the German vehicle industry regulator’s finding software functions that were illegal.

Inspections of Macan and Cayenne SUVs found they contained software that could reduce emissions controls for smog-inducing nitrogen oxide, the German transport ministry said Friday in an e-mailed statement. Porsche, a unit of Volkswagen, wasn’t immediately available for comment.

The recall, for 52,831 Macan 3.0 litre V6 and 6,755 Cayenne 4.2 litre V8 vehicles, marks the latest setback in VW’s efforts to draw a line under the diesel-emissions scandal the world’s biggest car maker has battled since September 2015.

Last week, Porsche’s sister brand Audi suspended deliveries of the current A6 and A7 models, continuing a drip-feed of recalls that are a blow to the brand’s image.

Porsche, which uses diesel engines supplied by Audi, had informed German regulators in February about "irregularities" it found in emission tests. The mandatory recall was first reported by magazine Der Spiegel.

In March, Audi said it expected Germany’s automotive watchdog to issue more diesel recalls as it scrutinises a pool of vehicles it sold in Europe. Audi started tests in July on about 850,000 cars.

Bloomberg