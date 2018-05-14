Tesla launches tech development firm in China

Shanghai — Tesla has set up a company in Shanghai focusing on technology development in China, a crucial market for the US firm, as the country plans to scrap ownership limits for foreign vehicle makers.

The US firm’s Hong Kong subsidiary established Tesla (Shanghai) Ltd on May 10 with a registration capital of 100-million yuan ($15.8m), filings on the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System showed on Monday.

Its business range includes technology development, import and export of electric cars and components, it said, adding that Tesla Motors HK was the sole shareholder of the Shanghai company, with an operation period of 30 years.