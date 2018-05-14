Companies

As oil price recovers, VW expects to sell more cars in Nigeria

Volkswagen says it is also set to start producing models including the Polo, Passat and Teramont at an assembly plant in Rwanda in June

14 May 2018 - 17:17 Saul Butera
The new Volkswagen Polo. Picture: SUPPLIED
The new Volkswagen Polo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kigali — Volkswagen (VW) expects a rebound in vehicle sales in Nigeria as the economy recovers, the head of the company’s South African operations said.

Sales in the West African nation dropped to less than 40 units in 2017, according to the company. Nigeria was one of several African oil exporters hit hard when crude prices crashed in 2014, but the economy is recovering as oil rebounds.

"Now that the oil price has been recovering hopefully this situation will reverse and we can assemble and see a few hundred cars in the next year or so," Thomas Schaefer said in an interview at a conference in the Rwandan capital, Kigali.

VW resumed building cars in Nigeria in 2015, it’s first factory on the continent outside SA. The company is set to start producing models including the Polo, Passat and Teramont at an assembly plant in Rwanda in June.

We are "expecting to start with at least 2,000 cars in 2018 alone, but I would love to get to 10,000 cars," Schaefer said.

While VW is continuously assessing opportunities in countries like Ethiopia, Ghana and Tanzania for expansion, "with these new markets it is a bit of a long shot", he said.

Bloomberg

Volkswagen to recall 410,000 cars over faulty seat belts

2018 VW Polos and the Seat Ibiza and Arona vehicles have problems that may cause ‘unintentional release’ of rear seat belts
Companies
2 days ago

Throwing Winterkorn under the bus could backfire for VW and its new leaders

Their case against the former CEO could bolster investors’ case against Volkswagen in the emissions-cheating scandal
Companies
9 hours ago

Firms’ technological alliance emerges from years of rivalry

Hino and Volkswagen have teamed up to form a strategic alliance for logistics and new technologies
Life
4 days ago

Touareg now prouder than ever before

The new VW Touareg finds a way to be unique despite sibling similarities
Life
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Coronation steps up as first SA investor to take ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels faces Eskom’s ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Sibanye deal is do-or-die for Lonmin, where a ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Coronation to take Steinhoff to court
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Empowerment group Grand Parade loses yet another ...
Companies

Related Articles

Japanese now upbeat about deals with SA
Economy

MTN sets its sights on borrowing $1bn in Nigeria
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Nigeria commits to tighter oil law after ten years of debate
World / Africa

IMF says Nigeria and SA weigh on Africa's growth
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.