IMF announces much-improved growth outlook for SA

Low growth in SA and Nigeria is weighing heavily on regional growth in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.

The IMF said the region’s "main economic engines have been stuck in low gear".

Growth in the region is nonetheless estimated to pick up to 3.5% in 2018, from 2.67% in 2017.

Economies such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal are expected to maintain robust growth at about 6% or faster.