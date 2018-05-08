Economy

IMF announces much-improved growth outlook for SA

The fund says recent political developments in SA make for a much better economic policy environment, but high debt levels remain a major risk

08 May 2018 - 11:55 Sunita Menon
Low growth in SA and Nigeria is weighing heavily on regional growth in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.

The IMF said the region’s "main economic engines have been stuck in low gear".

Growth in the region is nonetheless estimated to pick up to 3.5% in 2018, from 2.67% in 2017.

Economies such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal are expected to maintain robust growth at about 6% or faster.

"The growth pickup has been largely driven by improved policies in some countries, and a more supportive external environment, including stronger global growth and higher commodity prices," said Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African department.

SA, however, is expected to post growth of 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019 — much improved from the January outlook, when the IMF slashed SA’s growth forecasts for both 2018 and 2019 to below 1%.

While the estimates are higher than previously anticipated, growth remains persistently low.

The IMF stressed that fiscal deficits had continued to widen in SA, following increased current expenditure and revenue collection that fell short of targets.

"Higher debt levels have translated into a sharp increase in debt service costs, diverting resources from much-needed spending in areas such as health, education and infrastructure," Selassie said.

The IMF said, however, that the recent political developments in SA could benefit the economic policy environment.

Political and policy uncertainty had weighed heavily on investment in recent years, it said.

SA’s foreign exchange reserves shrink in April

Reserve Bank says the decrease in the reserves is due to the government’s foreign exchange payments and the appreciation of the US dollar against ...
Economy
6 hours ago

SA on track for moderate food-price inflation, say analysts

Early indications are that agriculture exports will be strong
Economy
1 day ago

Stronger rand puts brakes on SA’s motor industry

The industry exported 338,093 vehicles, mainly cars and bakkies, in 2017
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: No time for complacency

We are a long way from even thinking about raising interest rates, let alone anything like the move we saw in Argentina, but if there was any sense ...
Opinion
8 hours ago

How business rescue for SAA could hurt country’s image

If an SOE is placed under business rescue, the unilateral suspension of any contract could be interpreted as a sovereign default, writes Simi Siwisa
Opinion
1 day ago

