IMF announces much-improved growth outlook for SA
The fund says recent political developments in SA make for a much better economic policy environment, but high debt levels remain a major risk
Low growth in SA and Nigeria is weighing heavily on regional growth in sub-Saharan Africa, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says.
The IMF said the region’s "main economic engines have been stuck in low gear".
Growth in the region is nonetheless estimated to pick up to 3.5% in 2018, from 2.67% in 2017.
Economies such as Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana and Senegal are expected to maintain robust growth at about 6% or faster.
"The growth pickup has been largely driven by improved policies in some countries, and a more supportive external environment, including stronger global growth and higher commodity prices," said Abebe Aemro Selassie, director of the IMF’s African department.
SA, however, is expected to post growth of 1.5% in 2018 and 1.7% in 2019 — much improved from the January outlook, when the IMF slashed SA’s growth forecasts for both 2018 and 2019 to below 1%.
While the estimates are higher than previously anticipated, growth remains persistently low.
The IMF stressed that fiscal deficits had continued to widen in SA, following increased current expenditure and revenue collection that fell short of targets.
"Higher debt levels have translated into a sharp increase in debt service costs, diverting resources from much-needed spending in areas such as health, education and infrastructure," Selassie said.
The IMF said, however, that the recent political developments in SA could benefit the economic policy environment.
Political and policy uncertainty had weighed heavily on investment in recent years, it said.
