Japanese now upbeat about deals with SA

"We will not be able to expand trade and investment relations between Japan and African countries unless our respective governments, state-owned entities and other public institutions are aligned with the work of the private sector."

This meant attracting capital, technology, expertise and best practice from advanced economies in respect of the continent’s abundant natural resources, Ramaphosa said.

In 2017 Africa’s exports to Asia as a whole were worth about $64bn, of which Japanese imports of African goods accounted for about $8.3bn — a fraction of the trade between the continent’s top trading partners — China, the US and the EU.

Japan had earlier pledged to invest $30bn in Africa from 2016 to 2019. This contrasts with a Chinese pledge in December 2015 to invest $60bn in Africa over three years.

But it is not at all clear what has been implemented.

The difference, though, is that Japanese investment is through private companies and not state-owned enterprises, as is mostly the case with China.

Yasushi Akahoshi, president of the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro), said the main focus of the recent Japan-Africa forum was on diversifying trade, especially beyond Japan’s energy requirements.

Japan did not want to compete with China and other countries on price, but rather was focused on quality, he said. Government-mandated trade financing was key and was aimed at supporting private Japanese companies.

This means leveraging Japanese global manufacturing investments in places like India and Nigeria, where in 2016 Yamaha opened a motorbike assembly plant that also built boat engines and generators.