Newly-listed investment firm, Long4Life reported results for its first eleven month period. Profit sits at R169 million largely driven by asset acquisitions, revenue is at R731 million and the company has declared a maiden dividend of 5.4 cents and says that is well equipped to pursue growth opportunities which includes additional acquisitions. Brian Joffe, CEO of Long4Life joined Business Day TV on the line for a closer look at the detail behind the numbers as well as where they see growth opportunities going forward