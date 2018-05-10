Companies

10 May 2018 - 09:19 Business Day TV
Newly-listed investment firm, Long4Life reported results for its first eleven month period.  Profit sits at R169 million largely driven by asset acquisitions, revenue is at R731 million and the company has declared a maiden dividend of 5.4 cents and says that is well equipped  to pursue growth opportunities which includes additional acquisitions. Brian Joffe, CEO of Long4Life joined Business Day TV on the line for a closer look at the detail behind the numbers as well as where they see growth opportunities going forward

Long4Life CEO Brian Joffe talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results and growth through additional acquisitions

Long4Life intent on doubling market cap after declaring maiden dividend

'We need to find a big deal that will step us up,' says  deal-making doyen Brian Joffe
