Cartrack shares dip as earnings come in near lower end of forecast

Vehicle-recovery company Cartrack’s share price slipped 0.26% to R19.15 on Tuesday morning, after the company declared a final dividend for the year to end-February of 28c, down 20% from the prior 35c.

Headline earnings per share grew 17% to R1, while total revenue grew 16% to R1.32bn — 88% of which came from direct fleet-tracking and recovery subscriptions.

Earlier in April Cartrack gave guidance of HEPS growth of 16%-19%, with the company’s share price rising 8.53% after that statement.

The group said on Tuesday that subscription revenue during the period to end-February grew 19% to R1.1bn, while subscriber numbers grew 25%.

Cash generated from operating activities grew 21% to R467m, but rand appreciation weighed on overall revenue growth.

Had exchange rates remained unchanged, revenue would have grown 18%, the company said in its statement.

Vehicle-recovery rates declined slightly, to 91% in the period to end-February, from the prior comparative period’s 93%.

Return on equity increased to 58%, from 55% in the prior year, while return on assets declined to 33% from 35%, still indicative of efficient capital use across the group, it said.

Cartrack’s South African operations posted strong results, with revenue growing 18% and subscriptions rising 26% — offering the prospect of further operating efficiencies and economies of scale.

At the Asia Pacific operations, now the group’s second largest, revenue rose 73% to R118m. Subscriptions grew 59% in the region.