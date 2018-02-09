Companies

Uber settles trade-secret lawsuit with Waymo for a rumoured $245m

Waymo was looking for $1.86bn in damages

09 February 2018 - 18:55 Joel Rosenblatt
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi pens an apologetic letter after the court case with Waymo is settled. Picture: REUTERS
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi pens an apologetic letter after the court case with Waymo is settled. Picture: REUTERS

San Francisco — Uber Technologies has settled the high-stakes trade-secret theft lawsuit brought by Waymo, resolving a conflict that has already cost the ride-hailing giant its top driverless car engineer and threatened to further embarrass the company.

Uber agreed to pay 0.34% of its equity, or about $245m, according to a person with knowledge of the accord. Tony West, Uber’s general counsel, declined to comment on the settlement figure.

The court showdown captivated Silicon Valley during a year in which Uber weathered multiple scandals that drove co-founder Travis Kalanick out of his job as CEO. Uber and Waymo are rivals in the nascent autonomous driving industry, which both companies believe to be worth hundreds of billions of dollars a year in revenue.

Waymo, a unit of Alphabet, alleged that one of its senior engineers, Anthony Levandowski, hatched a plan with Uber in 2015 for him to steal more than 14,000 proprietary files, including the designs for lidar (light detection and ranging) technology that helps driverless cars "see" their surroundings.

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said in a letter on Friday that his job is to set the course for the future of the company and expressed regret for actions that led to the letter.

"To our friends at Alphabet: we are partners, you are an important investor in Uber, and we share a deep belief in the power of technology to change people’s lives for the better. Of course, we are also competitors. And while we won’t agree on everything going forward, we agree that Uber’s acquisition of Otto could and should have been handled differently."

A spokesman for Waymo said the company "reached an agreement with Uber that we believe will protect Waymo’s intellectual property now and into the future. We are committed to working with Uber to make sure that each company develops its own technology."

Uber bought Otto, the company Levandowski formed just before he quit Waymo in January 2016, in a $600m stock deal. Levandowski became head of Uber’s self-driving project, but was demoted, and eventually fired, as the litigation heated up. Levandowski, who isn’t a defendant in the lawsuit, refused to answer questions from Waymo and turn over documents, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

US district judge William Alsup ratcheted up the risk for Uber when he asked federal prosecutors in May to investigate Waymo’s claims. He said Waymo made a compelling showing that Levandowski absconded with its files and that Uber "knew or should have known" that when it brought him aboard.

Waymo was seeking as much as $1.86bn in damages and a court order barring Uber from using the technology in dispute.

Bloomberg

Waymo vs Uber: Kalanick is subdued amid allegations of stealing trade secrets

Waymo says its engineer downloaded more than 14,000 confidential documents in 2015, but the jury must decide whether they were trade secrets or ...
Companies
2 days ago

Uber and Google’s Waymo face off in court over theft of secrets allegations

Ousted Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is accused of using stolen trade secrets, with one document showing Kalanick wanted ‘cheat codes’
Companies
3 days ago

Uber and Waymo court battle starts

The San Francisco courtroom battle takes place as Waymo and Uber race to perfect self-driving cars
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
PIC chief apologises over R5bn Eskom loan
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Hedge funds made R1.5bn off Steinhoff
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
‘Mini black oil firms’ stand up to Sinopec
Companies / Energy
4.
Nampak under fire over CEO’s payout
Companies / Industrials
5.
Cyril Ramaphosa brings hope for mining, says ...
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Waymo vs Uber: Kalanick is subdued amid allegations of stealing trade secrets
Companies

Uber and Google’s Waymo face off in court over theft of secrets allegations
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Uber and Waymo court battle starts
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.