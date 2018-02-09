Uber settles trade-secret lawsuit with Waymo for a rumoured $245m

Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s CEO, said in a letter on Friday that his job is to set the course for the future of the company and expressed regret for actions that led to the letter.

"To our friends at Alphabet: we are partners, you are an important investor in Uber, and we share a deep belief in the power of technology to change people’s lives for the better. Of course, we are also competitors. And while we won’t agree on everything going forward, we agree that Uber’s acquisition of Otto could and should have been handled differently."

A spokesman for Waymo said the company "reached an agreement with Uber that we believe will protect Waymo’s intellectual property now and into the future. We are committed to working with Uber to make sure that each company develops its own technology."

Uber bought Otto, the company Levandowski formed just before he quit Waymo in January 2016, in a $600m stock deal. Levandowski became head of Uber’s self-driving project, but was demoted, and eventually fired, as the litigation heated up. Levandowski, who isn’t a defendant in the lawsuit, refused to answer questions from Waymo and turn over documents, citing his constitutional right against self-incrimination.

US district judge William Alsup ratcheted up the risk for Uber when he asked federal prosecutors in May to investigate Waymo’s claims. He said Waymo made a compelling showing that Levandowski absconded with its files and that Uber "knew or should have known" that when it brought him aboard.

Waymo was seeking as much as $1.86bn in damages and a court order barring Uber from using the technology in dispute.

Bloomberg