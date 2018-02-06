Uber and Google’s Waymo face off in court over theft of secrets allegations

San Francisco — Two tech giants racing for a lead in autonomous driving clashed in court on Monday as former Google car unit Waymo’s lawyer argued that Uber’s boss deliberately chose "to cheat" to get a leg up on competitors.

The accusations flew in the opening day of a blockbuster tech-sector trial in which Google parent Alphabet’s Waymo division is seeking at least $1bn over the theft of secrets from its self-driving car programme.

In opening remarks before the jury in San Francisco federal court, Waymo lawyer Charles Verhoeven maintained that Uber’s founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick made the decision to use stolen trade secrets to enable the global ride-sharing giant to move into autonomous driving. "He made a decision and the decision was to cheat," Verhoeven said. "He made the decision that winning was more important than the law."

Uber has denied the allegations, which stem from a lawsuit claiming that former Google car executive Anthony Levandowski took thousands of files before leaving the unit for a start-up called Otto, later acquired by Uber.

Verhoeven said Kalanick — who was ousted as CEO last year amid a move to reform Uber’s workplace culture — realised his company was lagging behind in efforts to develop autonomous technology and decided to take a dishonest route.

Kalanick told his colleagues "this all about winning," the lawyer argued, and that Uber knew it could not catch Waymo because the Google car unit was "ahead of the pack". Uber attorney Bill Carmody sought to down play the accusations and said the evidence would prove "there’s no conspiracy". Carmody said evidence would show Google and Waymo were failing to invest enough to keep the most talented staff, enabling Uber to hire them.