Uber and Waymo court battle starts

05 February 2018 - 06:22 Agency Staff
San Francisco — A billion-dollar trial pitting Alphabet-owned autonomous driving unit Waymo against Uber starts on Monday in what could be a blockbuster case over alleged theft of trade secrets.

The San Francisco courtroom battle will take place as Waymo and Uber race to perfect self-driving cars people could summon for rides in a turn away from car ownership.

The list of witnesses who might be called to testify includes ousted Uber chief Travis Kalanick as well as Google founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page.

The trial stems from a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Waymo — formerly the Google car unit — claiming former manager Anthony Levandowski left with technical data to launch competing venture Otto, later acquired by Uber. Levandowski is expected to appear before federal judge William Alsup.

Uber confirmed in 2017 that it fired Levandowski just ahead of a date set by a judge for the San Francisco-based ridesharing group to return files taken from Waymo. Waymo’s lawsuit contends that in December 2015, Levandowski downloaded thousands of files from a highly confidential design server to a laptop and took the data with him to the start-up.

During hearings in 2017, the judge said Waymo "supplied a compelling record that Levandowski pilfered over 14,000 files from Waymo", and that Uber knew or should have known about the theft.

Waymo will have to prove to jurors that any swiped secrets actually made it to Uber.

Waymo argues in the lawsuit that a "calculated theft" of its technology netted Otto a  buyout of more than  $500m and enabled Uber  to revive a stalled self-driving car programme.

The Alphabet unit is seeking damages of at least $1bn.

AFP

Ruling on Uber drivers gives gig economy a leg up in SA

Relationship acknowledged to be a purely contractual one in which company is a facilitator, not an employer, writes Robert Kayihura
Opinion
5 days ago

Uber to sell lease portfolio of its Xchange unit to Fair

According to a Wall Street Journal report in December, the net book value of Xchange Leasing’s more than 30,000 vehicles is roughly $400m
Companies
5 days ago

Uber says it will take three years to become profitable

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi says his goal for 2018 is to ‘get back to normalcy’ after the challenges left by former CEO Travis Kalanick
Companies
12 days ago

Hyundai’s new innovation chief says mobility services are priority number one

Hyundai opened a data centre in Guizhou, China and a tech development centre in Silicon Valley in 2017, and plans to set up units to invest in ...
Companies
1 month ago

