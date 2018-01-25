Bigwigs accused of sexual harassment at men-only fundraiser

London — Hostesses hired to entertain figures from business and politics at a secretive men-only charity fund-raising gala in London were groped, propositioned and sexually harassed, the Financial Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

The detailed report of the Presidents Club’s gala evening comes at a time of intense public debate about issues of sexual harassment at work and pay discrimination against women.

The newspaper, which sent two people undercover to work at the event, said hostesses were told to wear skimpy black dresses with matching underwear before being paraded in front of braying men.

"Welcome to the most un-PC event of the year," announced the host at the start of a charity auction to raise funds for good causes, according to the article by undercover reporter Madison Marriage.

The Presidents Club Charitable Trust says on its website it was founded more than three decades ago to raise money for underprivileged children.

The trust could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday as the website contained no contact details.

Lots put up for auction included a night at a strip club and a course of plastic surgery, with the invitation "Add spice to your wife".

The Financial Times said the trust had two joint chairmen, London property developer Bruce Ritchie and luxury goods businessman David Meller. It said neither had provided a comment for publication.

The gala, held in the ballroom at the Dorchester Hotel on prestigious Park Lane, was attended by 360 men from British business, politics and finance, and the entertainment was provided by 130 hostesses hired for the occasion.

The Financial Times said hostesses had reported men putting hands up their skirts. One said a guest had exposed his penis to her.

The newspaper reported that at an after-party, held in a room off the main lobby of the Dorchester Hotel, a man described as a prominent society figure grabbed a hostess by the waist and pulled her against him.

"You look far too sober," the man was reported as saying. "I want you to down that glass, rip off your knickers [underwear] and dance on that table."

The Financial Times report sparked a swift backlash against the event.

Martin Sorrell, CE of advertising group WPP, told BBC radio the company would no longer support the charity.

