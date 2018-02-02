Carol Paton Deputy editor: Business Day
Companies

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Germany provides funds for own-use electricity

02 February 2018 - 06:03 Carol Paton
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

German Development Bank KfW on Thursday launched SA’s first debt-funded vehicle for small renewable energy projects, in a move it hopes will kick-start the ability of businesses and municipalities to produce their own electricity.

The bank, which has a strong renewable energy mandate and has previously provided support to Eskom, said in a statement it would provide R350m of first-loss equity, supported by a R1bn loan fund from RMB, and hoped to raise a further R700m in the coming year from other banks keen to enter the market.

Germany has witnessed a strong trend of migration from the grid by corporates, industry and local government as falling technology prices have made it viable to produce electricity for own use from solar, wind and biomass sources.

How Zuma wrecked the world’s fastest-growing renewables programme

In 2011, $15bn was poured into SA’s renewable-power programme; now, investors are left with little more than hope — a lot of which is ...
National
17 hours ago

While SA’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Prod-ucer Programme had envisaged a round of bids for small producers, this has been stalled indefinitely due to opposition from Eskom, which is the end purchaser, and uncertainty over the future of the programme.

KfW director Jan Martin Witte said the programme aimed to give "small renewable producers in the non-Eskom space a shot in the arm".

Known as The Facility for Investment in Renewable Small Transactions (FIRST), the facility will make finance available for small-scale renewable energy projects that have, up until now, found it challenging to access affordable funding from commercial investors.

Based on an expected loan portfolio of R2bn, FIRST’s portfolio should include between 20 and 25 utility-style projects spread across solar photo-voltaic, wind, biomass and small-scale hydro predominantly, with clients coming from the corporate and industrial sector, as well as municipalities. Individual loans provided by the fund are expected to be between R50m and R300m. The first loan should be concluded within the next six months.

KfW on Thursday also signed an agreement to loan R900m to the Land Bank to assist with refinancing its loan book and extending longer-term financing to farmers.

Time to dust off bill’s provisions for an independent operator

The time to split the power sector into different parts to reduce systemic risk is now, writes Keith Webb
Companies
8 days ago

JOHN DLUDLU: The long history of squabbles at the root of Eskom's decay

In part, the utility's troubles have their origin in wrangling among the departments of energy, public enterprises and the Treasury
Opinion
10 days ago

The sunny Northern Cape is a pioneer in solar thermal energy — and job creation

The first solar steam plant — KaXu Solar One, opened in 2015 — created about 80 new permanent jobs and about 1,700 temporary ones
National
20 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
The day Steinhoff’s Jooste dropped the bomb
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Scrutiny of Viceroy intensifies after Capitec hit
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Getting to grips with Capitec claims
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Benguela letter raises more questions about ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Steinhoff director spills the beans about ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

How Zuma wrecked the world’s fastest-growing renewables programme
National

HILARY JOFFE: New BEE owners of New Largo could find themselves at the coalface ...
Opinion / Columnists

Time to dust off bill’s provisions for an independent operator
Companies / Energy

Latest renewable energy delay: signing fails despite Mahlobo's undertaking
Companies / Energy

Why the hurry with nuclear power?
Opinion

GAVIN KEETON: Nation not in need of nuclear energy but renewables
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.