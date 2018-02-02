Germany provides funds for own-use electricity

While SA’s Renewable Energy Independent Power Prod-ucer Programme had envisaged a round of bids for small producers, this has been stalled indefinitely due to opposition from Eskom, which is the end purchaser, and uncertainty over the future of the programme.

KfW director Jan Martin Witte said the programme aimed to give "small renewable producers in the non-Eskom space a shot in the arm".

Known as The Facility for Investment in Renewable Small Transactions (FIRST), the facility will make finance available for small-scale renewable energy projects that have, up until now, found it challenging to access affordable funding from commercial investors.

Based on an expected loan portfolio of R2bn, FIRST’s portfolio should include between 20 and 25 utility-style projects spread across solar photo-voltaic, wind, biomass and small-scale hydro predominantly, with clients coming from the corporate and industrial sector, as well as municipalities. Individual loans provided by the fund are expected to be between R50m and R300m. The first loan should be concluded within the next six months.

KfW on Thursday also signed an agreement to loan R900m to the Land Bank to assist with refinancing its loan book and extending longer-term financing to farmers.