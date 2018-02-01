How Zuma wrecked the world’s fastest-growing renewables programme

"Eskom and the South African government have done potentially irreparable damage to one of the most effective renewables auction programmes in the world," said Victoria Cuming, head of policy analysis in Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Bloomberg New Energy Finance. "Even if the government proceeds with the auction scheme, political and policy risk will be much higher, increasing project costs and making it harder to secure financing."

It’s a painful example of the economic erosion occurring under Zuma. Graft and mismanagement of state-owned enterprises have scared off investors, and the country had its second recession in less than a decade earlier last year.

Zuma himself is alleged to have taken more than $300,000 in bribes from arms dealers, and is trying to persuade prosecutors to drop charges of corruption, racketeering, fraud and money-laundering against him.

After some back-and-forth, Molefe was pushed out in 2017.

Cyril Ramaphosa, who assumed leadership of the ANC last month — and thus became Zuma’s probable successor — has started making efforts to reverse the damage. In November, he called for an expansion of renewable energy to reduce carbon and create jobs, saying "we could again become the investment destination of choice for activities that are electricity-intensive".

At present, investors are left with little more than hope. The Department of Energy will make an announcement on the renewable contracts "once the decision is made", spokesperson Nomvula Khalo said in an e-mailed response to questions.

While the role of renewables is still likely to grow in SA, delays "have put significant pressure on developers who have invested a great deal in development costs to date," said Nandu Bhula, deputy MD for Southern Africa at Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power International, which is looking to develop its second solar programme in SA. "With all financing and technical contracts requiring renegotiation to remain valid, these costs continue to increase."

At the time the renewable programme began, the national power grid was dealing with a shortage of capacity and overdue maintenance on its coal plants, which, in 2015, resulted in sustained electricity cuts. The clean-energy projects could be installed quickly, compared to the mammoth coal facilities the country had been building, usually both late and over budget by billions of dollars. The auction programme was accelerated, with extra rounds added to bring more power generation as soon as possible.