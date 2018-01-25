ESKOM
Time to dust off bill’s provisions for an independent operator
As Eskom teeters on the edge of financial disaster, with the Treasury acknowledging that it poses the biggest single risk to the South African economy, the immediate priority for national government is to try to prevent its total failure.
The new board will hopefully go some way in turning around SA’s monopoly power utility, but now would be an ideal time to split the power sector into different parts to reduce systemic risk, enable better management and prepare it for future growth.
While Eskom remains the main focus of attention, SA has been contemplating its future mix of generation types and capacity for a number of years. To enable a more competitive and transparent power system to deliver this energy mix, it would be appropriate to reconsider the Independent System and Market Operator Bill, which would remove the operation of the electricity grid from Eskom and place it with an independent operator that is still owned by the state.
The operator would buy energy from Eskom and independent power generators, freeing up Eskom to focus on running and maintaining its coal-fired power stations more optimally. The bill was introduced in 2011 by the Department of Energy but has never been promulgated.
The disaggregated utility model, set out in the bill, has proved to be successful in a number of countries, including Australia and the US, which split their electricity sectors into generation, transmission, distribution and retail operations. The model allowed greater competition for competing energy sources and transparent procurement of new generation capacity on a "price certain" basis. At present, power prices are held in check by the National Energy Regulator of SA.
An independent operator would allow for more transparency and certainty on price development while ensuring that any future procurement of generation capacity could be modified to achieve specific goals at a required time, such as lowest price, grid balancing, baseload versus peaking, environmental concerns and ownership requirements. Ultimately, the independent operator could pave the way for a more direct route to market for power producers, without concern around Eskom’s sustainability. In the longer term, this could be the path to reducing government support in the sector.
More competition in power generation would allow greater flexibility than a single monopoly allows in a rapidly changing environment. Large players such as Eskom have brought great efficiency to power generation in the past but they are not well positioned to react to a far more dynamic environment that requires more nimble operators able to take advantage of cheaper and more effective technologies. Governance and grid-defection issues aside, Eskom is facing enough challenges on the generation side with significant cost overruns at poorly procured and implemented new plants as well as older plants that are costly to operate and maintain.
SA has a track record in many power-generation technologies — coal, wind, concentrated solar and photovoltaic systems, nuclear, natural gas and hydro — and is blessed with excellent primary and natural resources. SA is a good candidate for renewable energy, the prices of which are falling rapidly. Renewable energy matches future electricity industry demands, including lowest cost and modern technology supported by flexible peaking and mid-merit generation.
The Integrated Resource Plan, which was promulgated in March 2011, was introduced with the primary goal of identifying generation capacity required from each technology and the timing of when these technologies would be required to come on line. The plan has not been regularly updated and has recently attracted much debate about the correct technology mix. But what has become clear is that rapid changes in technology will require more frequent updates, with a more flexible plan to deliver the lowest total cost of power to the market. An independent system and market operator, along with the Department of Energy, should be tasked with regularly updating the plan.
Unfortunately, the current structure, which enables Eskom to play the role of competing power generator as well as power purchaser and grid connector on new generation bids, has substantially constrained the development of the sector.
While revisiting the Independent System and Market Operator Bill will not alleviate the immediate concerns regarding Eskom’s precarious position, it could encourage and promote a modern, more efficient, transparent and cost-effective energy sector.
• Webb is a senior investment banker in infrastructure finance at Rand Merchant Bank.
