Companies

SAP seeks to boost cloud business with Callidus deal

30 January 2018 - 12:26 Stefan Nicola
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS
The logo of German software group SAP is pictured in Vienna, Austria. Picture: REUTERS

Berlin — SAP agreed to buy Callidus Software for about $2.4bn to bolster a cloud-based business that grew strongly in the fourth quarter.

SAP said it generated sales of €6.8bn in the period, in line with analysts’ expectations, on accelerating uptake of flagship business software S/4 Hana.

New cloud bookings, a keenly watched metric because it is to provide future sales growth, grew 31% at constant currencies, the Germany-based company said on Tuesday.

CEO Bill McDermott has been expanding cloud-based services to challenge rivals such as Salesforce.com and Oracle, and serve clients using the software to run sales, manufacturing and human resources functions. SAP agreed to pay $36 a share for US-based Callidus, known as CallidusCloud, to give Europe’s biggest software company access to new sales analytics and customer engagement tools.

"We did it because it’s the most innovative company in its space," McDermott said on a call with reporters. "We want CRM, we’re going for it."

S/4 Hana added 1,000 customers including Unilever and Puma in the fourth quarter to reach more than 7,900 users, a greater intake than in the previous three-month period. The software allows businesses to run tasks on their own machines or in a cloud-computing arrangement hosted by SAP or one of its partners.

Operating profit, excluding share-based compensation, amortisation and other charges, was €2.36bn, slightly missing the average estimate of €2.4bn. The company sees non-IFRS operating profit in a range of €7.3bn to €7.5bn this year.

SAP said the deal will be "essentially neutral" to non-IFRS earnings-per-share for fiscal 2018 and accretive to EPS in fiscal 2019. The offer is a 21% premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price of the target. SAP will fund the acquisition by existing cash reserves and an acquisition loan and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, subject to approval from regulators and investors, SAP said in the statement.

Bloomberg

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Viceroy Research names its new target: Capitec ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Curro appoints deputy president’s brother as ...
Companies
3.
Racist incident blamed as Spur takes sales hit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Property firms allay Cape water fears
Companies / Property
5.
Credit lines reopened to Eskom but concern still ...
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

SAP’s third-quarter profits just miss expectations
Companies

SAP’s profit undershoots expectations, as costs rise
Companies

SAP sees a silver lining to Brexit
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.