BMW in pole position for green transition

Paris/London — As car makers pour billions of dollars into preparing for electric vehicles and stricter emission controls, among other changes in the industry, an environmental lobby has handed out progress reports.

The Carbon Disclosure Project ranked responses from 16 manufacturers on three main issues: progress towards meeting emissions standards; strategies on using self-driving technology and renewable energies; and management incentives to lower carbon emissions.

The results put German car makers BMW and Daimler in pole position, with Subaru of Japan bringing up the rear.

Car makers are facing increasing costs to comply with stricter emission regulations. The Carbon Disclosure Project expects these will rise threefold by 2025 to more than $2,200 to outfit each vehicle with carbon dioxide caps.