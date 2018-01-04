Apple’s public-relations move after iPhone battery debacle could dent future sales

New York — Apple’s offer to replace iPhone batteries cheaply may cut sales of new handsets by millions of units this year, according to Barclays analyst Mark Moskowitz.

"Even a small percentage [of customers] opting for battery replacement over upgrade could have meaningful impact on iPhone sales," he wrote in a note on Wednesday.

Apple recently said it intentionally slows iPhones with older batteries to prevent the handsets abruptly shutting down. The company stressed that it had not intentionally slowed the devices to encourage users to purchased newer models. In response to customer complaints, Apple apologised and cut the price of replacement batteries from $79 to $29 for many older iPhones.

While analysts agree this was a good public-relations move, some are concerned it will dent future sales of iPhones, a product that accounts for roughly two-thirds of Apple’s revenue. The company’s stock rose almost 50% in 2017, largely on hopes for a "super cycle" with the new iPhone X and 8, where a large number of users upgrade.

Moskowitz estimates that about 519-million users are eligible for the battery offer, and that in the most likely scenario 10% will take the $29 offer, and about 30% of those people will decide not to buy a new iPhone in 2018. This means Apple could miss out on 16-million iPhone upgrades in 2018, the analyst said.

The battery programme will only be in effect to the end of 2018.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.

Bloomberg