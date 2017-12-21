Companies

Facebook lowers the flags

21 December 2017 - 10:01 Sarah Frier
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display. File Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A man poses with a magnifier in front of a Facebook logo on display. File Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

San Francisco — Facebook says it will stop showing "disputed" flags on news that third-party fact checkers mark as false — a system it has started earlier this year to try to curb the spread of fake news on the site. Instead, the social network will show related articles to try to give more context to the potentially false story.

Facebook is changing its response to fake news because academic research has shown that marking a story as false may "entrench deeply held beliefs", the company said in a statement.

Facebook, with more than 2-billion average monthly users, has been criticised along with Twitter and Google’s YouTube for letting misinformation spread across their platforms, including an effort by Russian operatives to influence last year’s US presidential election. The company, among a variety of responses, has altered its algorithm for the news feed to punish sites that use inflammatory language associated with fake news and tried to reward higher quality content.

Facebook worked with third-party fact checkers such as PolitiFact and Snopes to go through and individually mark stories as disputed — a process that was slow and only scratched the surface of fake content on the network, people in the programme have told Bloomberg. Aaron Sharockman, the executive director of PolitiFact, said the organisation’s partnership will continue, just "Facebook is changing how our work is displayed to the end user", he said in an e-mail.

Bloomberg

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The year of social media capture

The death of our privacy will be the thing we regret the most when we look back at this period
Opinion
2 days ago

Facebook abused dominant position, says German cartel office

Berlin’s cartel office says the harvesting of personal data outside of the Facebook social network is ‘problematic’
Companies
4 days ago

Stern rebuke to WhatsApp and Facebook from French privacy watchdog

The messaging service is in trouble for sharing data with parent Facebook without getting the necessary consent from users
Companies
4 days ago

