Companies

Tencent buys 145.8-million shares of Snap’s non-voting Class A common stock

08 November 2017 - 14:52 Arjun Panchadar and Supantha Mukherjee
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS
A Tencent sign is seen in Jiaxing, Zhejiang province, China. Picture: REUTERS

Bengaluru— China’s Tencent now holds a 12% stake in Snapchat operator, Snap said on Wednesday, turning over a 20% slide in the US company’s share price after badly received third-quarter results.

Snap’s announcement of the stake taken by Tencent, one of China’s biggest tech and investment firms and among the world’s biggest online games makers, came in a regulatory filing and follow reports dating back to 2012 that the Chinese company had invested in Snap.

Snap shares had slumped nearly 20% earlier after disappointing Wall Street with much slower than expected advertising revenue and user growth on Tuesday. They recovered to trade down just 2% at $14.80 in pre-market trading from a close of $15.12 on Tuesday.

Media reported in late 2012 and in 2013 that Tencent had bought shares in Snapchat through a series of private rounds, while an additional deal failed to materialise in 2014.

Snap said in its quarterly report on Wednesday that Tencent had bought 145.8-million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock on the open market. Snap had about 1.2-billion shares outstanding, as of October 31.

Shareholders of Snap’s Class A share have no voting rights and 95% of the company’s voting power rests with co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

As a result of Snap’s largely private ownership structure, Tencent and Snap, unlike many US listed corporations, are not obligated to disclose changes in Tencent’s ownership of Snap’s Class A stock, Snap said in the regulatory filing.

Reuters

Tencent’s China Literature surges 86% on its Hong Kong debut

China’s biggest publisher of e-books, which wants to leverage its content into other forms of entertainment, almost doubled its IPO on Wednesday
Companies
3 hours ago

Tencent’s blockbuster game loses top spot to worryingly similar rival

Honour of Kings is ousted by NetEase’s ‘survival in the wilderness’ as Chinese regulators want a move away from survival-themed ...
Companies
1 day ago

ADAM MINTER: How China is re-inventing literature with a Tencent spin-off

'On Wednesday, China Literature Ltd., the country's biggest online publisher, will go public in Hong Kong, with a market value expected to exceed $6 ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Gigaba switches on policy for SAA
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Mr Price cuts its cloth to suit a higher share ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sanral funding model to be discussed amid e-toll ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Ed’s Diner brand to be rolled out in South Africa
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
How Group Five revamped its business model
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

Tencent’s China Literature surges 86% on its Hong Kong debut
Companies

Tencent’s blockbuster game loses top spot to worryingly similar rival
Companies

JSE opens above 60,000 as Naspers surges on positive global IT sentiment
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.