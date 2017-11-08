Tencent buys 145.8-million shares of Snap’s non-voting Class A common stock

Bengaluru— China’s Tencent now holds a 12% stake in Snapchat operator, Snap said on Wednesday, turning over a 20% slide in the US company’s share price after badly received third-quarter results.

Snap’s announcement of the stake taken by Tencent, one of China’s biggest tech and investment firms and among the world’s biggest online games makers, came in a regulatory filing and follow reports dating back to 2012 that the Chinese company had invested in Snap.

Snap shares had slumped nearly 20% earlier after disappointing Wall Street with much slower than expected advertising revenue and user growth on Tuesday. They recovered to trade down just 2% at $14.80 in pre-market trading from a close of $15.12 on Tuesday.

Media reported in late 2012 and in 2013 that Tencent had bought shares in Snapchat through a series of private rounds, while an additional deal failed to materialise in 2014.

Snap said in its quarterly report on Wednesday that Tencent had bought 145.8-million shares of its non-voting Class A common stock on the open market. Snap had about 1.2-billion shares outstanding, as of October 31.

Shareholders of Snap’s Class A share have no voting rights and 95% of the company’s voting power rests with co-founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy.

As a result of Snap’s largely private ownership structure, Tencent and Snap, unlike many US listed corporations, are not obligated to disclose changes in Tencent’s ownership of Snap’s Class A stock, Snap said in the regulatory filing.

Reuters