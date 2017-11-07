JSE opens above 60,000 as Naspers surges on positive global IT sentiment

The JSE surged at the opening on Tuesday as Naspers and retailers boosted the overall market on strong trade in Asia, with property in the red.

Resources and gold shares received support amid lower commodity prices, despite a marginally stronger rand. Retailers rose on a positive trading update from Mr Price and banks benefited from a firmer trend in the rand, which reached R14.08/$ in early morning trade before losing some ground.

The all share reached 60,000 points on Monday for the first time, with annual gains now at 19.5%.

Naspers was up 2.78% to a record R3,640 after its Chinese internet company, Tencent, of which Naspers owns about a third, climbed nearly 3% in Hong Kong trade. Positive sentiment towards global tech stocks reached new highs following the release of Alibaba’s third-quarter numbers last week.

Naspers has gained 80.6% so far in 2017 and is now trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.

The Dow closed 0.04% up at 23,548.42 points on Monday.

The local property index was a weak spot, with the index lagging the overall market. The index is up 4.65% up so far in 2017 with analysts warning that listed property was likely to deliver modest returns over the short to medium term.

Reduced liquidity as central banks unwind quantitative easing measures could lead to a gradual increase in listed property yields and remove support for share prices, said Ashburton portfolio manager Lesiba Ledwaba.

However, offshore expansion could underpin dividend growth and potentially surprise on the upside. "If offshore income is excluded, the sector’s distribution growth would be just over 6%," Ledwaba said.

At 9.33am the all share was up 0.97% to 60,554.70 points and the benchmark top 40 rose 1.06%. General retailers were up 2.59%, industrials 1.28%, gold 1.08%, resources 1.05% and banks 0.51%. Property shed 0.60%.

Among the diversified global miners BHP added 1.56% to R275.70 and Anglo American 1.14% to R283.70.

Sasol added 1.37% to R429.55. Brent crude was up 0.26% to $64.27 a barrel.

ArcelorMittal shed 3.62% to R6.66.

Harmony was up 3.67% to R26, among gold stocks.

FirstRand rose 0.59% to R53.10. On Monday, the group tabled a R20bn offer for British financial group Aldermore.

Among retailers Mr Price rocketed 8.39% to R191.86 after the group said it expected earnings to rise between 20%-25% for the six months to end-September.

Massmart rose 2.43% to R109.84 and Steinhoff Africa Retail 1.14% to R23.16.

PPC added 2.53% after the group said headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-September were expected to grow between 30% and 40%.

Among property stocks Redefine dropped 2.8% to R10.41, Resilient 0.91% to R141.49 and Growthpoint 0.37% to R24.36.