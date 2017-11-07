Tencent’s blockbuster game loses top spot to worryingly similar rival

Hong Kong — Honour of Kings, the blockbuster game from Tencent Holdings, lost the top spot in China’s iOS store to a rival, uncannily similar to the world’s hottest PC title.

The new game from NetEase, which translates roughly to "survival in the wilderness", took the top spot on November 4, according to researcher App Annie. It features similar game-play to PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), including parachuting 100 players onto an island, having them scavenge for armour and weapons before a battle to the death.

Honour of Kings spent almost a year as the top grossing game on Apple’s China store as players hacked and slashed, usually in teams, through a battle arena to take down the enemy. Now they are flocking to Hunger Games-like shooter games. The success of the new NetEase title comes as PUBG, which is published by Bluehole, faces a tough time getting licensed in China as regulators discourage survival-themed games.

"Survival-themed games might become the biggest revenue drivers next year, and in China companies have the tendency to copy the same games in swarms," said Li Muzhi, a Hong Kong-based analyst at Arete Research. "At the end, you’re competing for user volume and user engagement. Tencent has been actively investing in this space."

Sharon Hu, a spokeswoman for Beijing-based NetEase, said she couldn’t immediately comment. Jane Yip, a spokeswoman for Shenzhen-based Tencent, didn’t respond to an e-mail and text query. A spokesperson for Bluehole didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

As of Tuesday at noon, NetEase’s game was so popular the company had to halt service for system upgrades due to server pressure, it said in a notice. The game has since resumed.

PUBG has sold more than 13-million copies and sells for about $30 a copy. While it’s usually played on PCs, a version for Microsoft’s Xbox One console will be released next month.

Tencent bought a stake of less than 5% in Bluehole, the Korea Economic Daily reported in September. Tencent is planning its own new game that pays tribute to PUBG and is promoting the title by using the words Chiji in the domain that’s teasing the roll-out on November 8. Chiji means "eat chicken" in Chinese. In PUBG, the end of each battle ends with the words "winner, winner, chicken dinner".

Bloomberg