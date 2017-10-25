How Apple sacrificed quality for quantity — and might still run short of the iPhone X

The sensor was always going to be a major technical challenge. Until the iPhone X, the most significant deployment of the technology was in Microsoft’s Kinect controller, which the Xbox console used to detect a gamer’s movements.

But the Kinect was the size of a large book, and Microsoft sold just 24-million units of the controller over two years — a far easier production challenge than the one confronted by Apple, which sells more than 200-million iPhones a year.

"That technology is something we have been looking at for five years," chief design officer Jony Ive said in an onstage discussion hosted by The New Yorker this month.

"We had prototypes that were this big," he said, holding his hands about a foot apart. By the time Apple had greenlighted the iPhone X, the company was looking for technology that could be squeezed into a space a few centimetres across and millimetres deep.

Despite demanding the near-impossible, Apple did not add extra time to get it right, giving suppliers the typical two-year lead time.

The tight schedule underestimated the complexity of making and assembling exceedingly fragile components, said one of the people familiar with the production process.

That left suppliers short on time to prepare their factories, and explains why the iPhone X is being released a full six weeks later than the iPhone 8, said this person, who asked to remain anonymous to discuss an internal matter.

"It’s an aggressive design," the person said, "and it’s a very aggressive schedule."

The 3D sensor has three key elements: a dot projector, flood illuminator and infrared camera.

The flood illuminator beams infrared light, which the camera uses to establish the presence of a face.

The projector then flashes 30,000 dots onto the face which the phone uses to decide whether to unlock the home screen.

The system uses a two-stage process because the dot projector makes big computational demands and would rapidly drain the battery if activated as frequently as the flood illuminator.

The dot projector is at the heart of Apple’s production problems.

In September, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple was having trouble producing the modules that combine to make the dot projector, causing shortages.

The dot projector uses something called a vertical cavity surface-emitting laser, or VCSEL.

The laser beams light through a lens known as a wafer-level optic, which focuses it into the 30,000 points of infrared light projected onto the user’s face.

The laser is made of gallium arsenide, a semiconductor material, and the lens is constructed of glass; both are fragile and easily broken. Precision is key. If the microscopic components are off by even several microns, a fraction of a hair’s breadth, the technology might not work properly, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

To make matters worse, Apple lost one of its laser suppliers early on.

Finisar failed to meet Apple’s specifications in time for the start of production, and now the company is racing to meet the standards by the end of October.

That left Apple reliant on fewer laser suppliers: Lumentum Holdings and II-VI.

The fragility of the components created problems for LG Innotek and Sharp, both of which struggled to combine the laser and lens to make dot projectors.

At one point only about 20% of the dot projectors the two companies produced were usable, according to a person familiar with the manufacturing process.

LG Innotek and Sharp slowed the production process down in an effort to prevent breakages and ensure the components were assembled with the required level of precision.

LG Innotek and Sharp declined to comment.