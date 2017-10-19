Stock in Apple supply-chain firms falls after report that iPhone 8 orders have been tepid

Beijing/Taipei — Suppliers to Apple fell after a newspaper report that orders for iPhone 8 models had been cut for the rest of the year amid a lukewarm reception.

Pegatron, a contract assembler, fell as much as 2.6% in early Taipei trade while Catcher Technology slipped as much as 3.6%. Apple has cut orders linked to iPhone 8 models by more than 50% over the rest of the year, the Taipei-based Economic Daily News reported, citing unidentified supply-chain sources. It did not elaborate on precisely what sort of orders had been pulled, nor how it arrived at that number.

Such an early pullback will have a severe effect on a sprawling supply chain that encompasses the likes of Hon Hai Precision Industry and Pegatron, as well as smaller components makers from AAC Technologies to Catcher and Merry Electronics. Apple is holding a staggered release of its newest devices as iPhone 8 models began hitting stores in September, while the top-of-the-line iPhone X is expected in November.

"Investors have heard iPhone 8 sales aren’t strong, so suppliers such as Merry and Catcher have been weak. It’s not a surprise. Certainly Hon Hai could rise as it’s the sole assembler of the iPhone X," said Anderson Chien, a Cathay Futures executive vice-president.

The lowered orders mean shipments of iPhone 8 models could come in at just 5-million to 6-million per month in November and December, the newspaper reported without elaborating.

The US company was also grappling with production hiccups that could disrupt supply for the more highly anticipated iPhone X, the Economic Daily said without citing its sources. The issue at present was not difficulties in securing supply of cutting-edge organic light-emitting diode screens or 3D sensors as initially thought, but of glass panels, the newspaper said.

Apple was not immediately available to comment.

Bloomberg