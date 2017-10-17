Huawei presents an AI-powered phone, taking on Samsung and Apple

Systems like these are based on so-called "machine learning" — meaning that rather than a human programmer working out from scratch how to recognise a face, for example, a piece of software teaches itself to identify patterns by sifting through mountains of data.

Huawei said it had trained its camera on 1000million photos to achieve its speedy image recognition, and also showcased the Mate 10’s power for language translation or housekeeping tasks, such as organising files.

Both Apple and Huawei have built specialist machine-learning capabilities into the processors that power their phones, which could give third-party app developers all over the world the chance to think up new uses for the technique.

"AI is no longer a virtual concept but something that intertwines with our daily life," Huawei consumer devices chief Richard Yu said on Monday, promising "a new era of intelligent smartphones".

The latest round of the smartphone wars also showcases just how huge the investments needed to compete for a podium position have become. "Alongside Samsung and Apple, Huawei’s growing technology capabilities threaten to place market leadership beyond the financial resources" of smaller firms, said Ian Fogg, mobile and telecoms industry expert at research firm IHS Markit.

In 2016, the Chinese group reported 76.4-billion yuan ($11.6bn; ¤9.8bn) of spending on research and development, with its massive telecoms infrastructure business helping fuel its drive for handset dominance. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics reported spending 14.8-trillion won ($13.1bn), while Apple forked out just more than $10bn.

But however much cash firms fling at flashy features, in the end their success will rest on the devices’ reception by the general public — and the armies of programmers writing the apps that will run on the phones.

"Huawei’s challenge is how to maximise the use of its AI chip, given it does not develop or control the smartphone operating system its devices use, Android, unlike Apple," IHS’s Fogg said.

Apple tightly controls its whole devices, from hardware and the operating system to third-party apps, meaning developers know exactly what they can expect when programming for the iPhone. Google’s Android system is more open, but the operating system is used on thousands of phone models from different manufacturers, all with widely varying specifications.

Android app-makers may fear it is not worth their time to write specialist AI-enabled software for Huawei’s device alone, missing out on hundreds of millions of other potential customers in the Android universe. Huawei is aware of the risk, Yu told AFP.

Seeking to ward off the danger, the Shenzhen-based firm has made its phone compatible with AI tool kits from Facebook and Google, making it easier for programmers to tap into its processor’s special powers. Said Yu: "Apple, their system is their system. It’s always been like that. We’re trying to do an open eco-system."

AFP