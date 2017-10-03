Companies

Monarch boss ‘absolutely devastated’ after airline’s sudden collapse

03 October 2017 - 18:49 Alistair Smout and Jamie Freed
Monarch aircraft at Luton airport in Britain on Tuesday. Picture: REUTERS

London — The boss of Monarch Airlines said he was "absolutely devastated" by the failure of Britain’s fifth largest carrier, which wrecked the holiday plans of hundreds of thousands of tourists and left most of its staff out of work.

The collapse of the airline was a result of higher competition and lower prices in Spain and Portugal due to security concerns in other holiday destinations, CEO Andrew Swaffield told BBC radio in an interview.

"Yesterday was a heartbreaking day; 2,000 people lost their jobs, and we’re all absolutely devastated for the customers and for all of us. It’s been a great family in Monarch," he said.

In operation since 1968, the airline was owned by investment group Greybull Capital, which had kept it going with a £165m injection last October. About 90% of the staff from Monarch Airlines and Monarch Travel Group were made redundant. Maintenance repair division, Monarch Aircraft Engineering, is not in administration and was unaffected.

The decision to cease trading was taken late on Saturday night, Swaffield said. While rivals such as Air Berlin and Alitalia have continued to operate after going into administration, this was not an option for the British carrier.

"The UK’s insolvency framework doesn’t allow airlines to continue flying, unlike in Germany or Italy," he said, adding that the decision was taken as the airline was projected to lose "well over £100m" over the next year.

"We couldn’t figure out a way of reducing those losses significantly, either by selling the short-haul airline or by improving it," Swaffield said, adding that he was working to help staff find jobs elsewhere.

The abrupt failure of the carrier left 110,000 passengers in other countries with no Monarch flights to take them home. Britain’s Civil Aviation Authority said that on Monday it operated about 60 flights to bring back nearly 12,000 customers, with a similar number of passengers due to be brought back on Tuesday.

A further 750,000 future bookings with Monarch were cancelled; planes meant to be used by Monarch will need to find new destinations.

Asia’s second-biggest aircraft lessor, BOC Aviation Ltd, said on Tuesday that it was working to find new homes for 13 Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft it had planned to lease to Monarch.

Reuters

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.