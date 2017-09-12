Evian aims to water down its carbon emissions

While so-called sustainable products are increasingly popular, Consumers International, a federation of consumer groups, has criticised the water industry’s initiatives, saying they do nothing to provide safe and affordable water to millions of people in developing countries that lack it. Environmental groups say bottling spring water wastes precious resources and creates disincentives for governments to improve tap water.

Faber countered that Evian does not do any harm because it is taking water that flows naturally from the mountains near Lake Geneva, rather than underground aquifers. "When it comes to Evian and the water, I don’t think there’s anything to redeem," he said.

Danone has annual sales of €4.6bn from bottled water, a fifth of its total. Evian is its biggest brand in the product category and its revenue is increasing by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage each year, Faber said. The Evian site has reduced the amount of energy needed to produce one litre of water by 23% over the past eight years.

The move towards carbon-neutral certification in bottled water follows industry shifts in other products such as chocolate, where Nestle, Cadbury and Mars raced each other to switch to sustainably sourced cocoa and damp concerns of child labour in their products.

Danone’s move will put pressure on other water brands to follow suit, said Mathis Wackernagel, CEO of Global Footprint Network, an Oakland, California-based think tank. Still, he questioned whether companies should be emitting carbon to package and ship the product in the first place.

"Often it is environmentally absurd to sell bottled water when tap water is cheaper, better and far less energy-intensive," Wackernagel said.

To offset transport, one of the biggest issues for the bottled-water business, Danone is switching from roads to rails, operating its own private terminal with trains departing every four hours. Some 60% of Evian’s production is shipped by train, with Danone seeking to increase that to 80% because it reduces carbon emissions by 75%, according to Faber.

The yoghurt maker also aims to offset carbon emissions by working with farmers in the region of Evian to collect waste for biogas energy. Evian’s biggest markets by sales are France, the UK and the US. To get to its farthest markets, it ships by sea, which Faber said pollutes less than by land.

Bloomberg