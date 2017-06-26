Activist investor Dan Loeb takes a chance on Nestlé

New York — Dan Loeb has amassed a $3.5bn stake in Nestlé, targeting Europe’s largest company in the biggest bet of his two-decade career as an activist investor.

Third Point, Loeb’s hedge fund, owns about 40-million shares in the Vevey, Switzerland-based company, according to an investor letter released on Sunday after Bloomberg first reported the position. The fund encouraged Nestlé to sell its stake in cosmetics maker L’Oreal, increase leverage for share buybacks and adopt a formal profitability target, among other suggestions. The shares rose as much as 4.7% in early Zurich trading.

"It is rare to find a business of Nestlé’s quality with so many avenues for improvement," wrote Third Point, which holds a 1.3% stake.

The Nestlé position adds to a recent push into Europe for Loeb, who is better known for his campaigns in the US and Japan. Third Point, citing an improved economic outlook and declining political risks in the region, has invested in UniCredit, the second-largest listed bank in Italy, and German utility EON.

Loeb’s investment in Nestlé ratchets up pressure on the European consumer-goods industry after rival Unilever rebuffed an unwanted takeover approach from Kraft Heinz earlier this year. The Anglo-Dutch company, while contrasting its long-term approach with what it described as a push for short-term profits by the US company, responded by promising to boost shareholder returns and put its slow-moving spreads business up for sale. Reckitt Benckiser Group has moved to sell its food business after acquiring baby-formula maker Mead Johnson, while Danone is selling the Stonyfield yogurt business after acquiring soy milk maker WhiteWave.

The Third Point investment also puts a spotlight on Nestlé CEO Mark Schneider after 2016 sales growth fell to the slowest pace in at least a decade and the stock price lagged behind other consumer giants in recent years. For Loeb, Nestlé represents not only his single largest investment since Third Point was founded in 1995, but also the biggest company he has ever targeted to improve shareholder returns. A representative for Nestlé, which had a market capitalisation equivalent to $263bn at the close of European trading last week, was unable to immediately comment.

"We are convinced that Mark Schneider has very ambitious plans for Nestlé, including some or all of Third Point’s proposals," Jean-Philippe Bertschy, an analyst at Bank Vontobel, wrote in a note. "Third Point’s move might be seen as hostile to Nestlé, but could well be a great ally and accelerator for Mark Schneider in his strategic plan."

Schneider, the first Nestlé outsider to run the world’s biggest food producer in nearly a century, has already started shifting the company’s priorities towards healthier foods and faster-growing businesses since taking the helm on January 1. Nestlé said in June that it may sell its US chocolate and candy unit, which includes brands such as Butterfinger and Baby Ruth.

While Third Point applauded Nestlé’s plans for the confectionery business and called Schneider a high-calibre executive with an impressive track record, the hedge fund urged him to articulate a "bold" action plan that addresses Nestlé’s "staid culture and tendency towards incrementalism."

"Ultimately, they have been very slow to respond to changes in the market," James Santo, a senior vice-president at asset manager Northern Trust in Sydney, said by phone on Monday. "That’s clearly why we’re seeing the pressure coming from the shareholders now."

Nestlé, which makes everything from Nespresso coffee to Gerber baby food, should conduct a review of its more than 2,000 brands and reduce exposure to underperformers, Third Point said. The company should adopt a formal target of boosting its operating profit-margin to as much as 20% by 2020, from about 15% in 2016, and double its leverage ratio to free up more cash for stock buybacks, the hedge fund said.

The time was also right for Nestlé to sell its L’Oreal position, Third Point said. Nestle owns about 23.2% of the cosmetics giant, a stake valued at about $27bn, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Activist revival

"The L’Oreal stake could be divested via an exchange offer for Nestlé shares that would accelerate efforts to optimise its capital-return policies, immediately enhance the company’s return on equity, and meaningfully increase its share value in the long run," said Third Point, which retained former Sara Lee executive chairman Jan Bennink to advise on the investment.

Consumer companies have become popular targets for activist shareholders. In 2015, billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman amassed a $5.6bn stake in snack giant Mondelez International and called for management to improve the company’s performance, leading to cost cuts. Procter & Gamble attracted Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which revealed its position in the consumer-products maker in February and has since amassed a stake valued at about $3.3bn, according to its latest regulatory filing.

Loeb is aiming high with Nestlé as activist investors enjoy a resurgence of client inflows and returns. Third Point’s flagship fund gained almost 10% in the first five months of 2017, part of an industry-wide rebound that saw event-driven funds return 5.6% on an asset-weighted basis, the most among the main strategies tracked by Hedge Fund Research.

Still, not everyone’s convinced Nestlé needs drastic changes to secure its future.

"Anything is possible, but I’m not totally convinced that Dan Loeb has a better strategic vision for the company than its own management," Stephen Macklow-Smith, head of European equity strategy at JPMorgan Asset Management in London, told Bloomberg TV. "Given its very, very powerful portfolio, particularly in areas like Nespresso, it’s pretty well placed for the future."

