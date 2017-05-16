Danone venture capital unit signs deal with AccelFoods

New York — Danone, the French yoghurt giant grappling with sluggish sales, has turned to a venture capital firm that backs start-ups selling everything from snack bars containing cricket protein to tater tots made from cauliflower.

A unit of the company, Danone Ventures, has invested in AccelFoods, a fund run by two women that looks for upstart natural and organic brands that are stealing shelf space and sales from established food companies — like Danone itself. Both companies confirmed the deal.

It’s the third investment for Danone Ventures — which was founded less than a year ago — and the latest example of a large food company launching an in-house venture capital fund in a bid to re-ignite sales growth. The unit has also put money into Farmer’s Fridge, which makes vending machines that sell organic salads and snacks, and a French baked-goods purveyor.

Founded in 2013 by managing partners Jordan Gaspar and Lauren Jupiter, AccelFoods has backed about 30 companies. The firm reopened its fund to make room for Danone, raising an additional $15m in a round that increased its total pot to $35m. Acre Venture Partners, a fund affiliated with Campbell Soup Co, previously invested in the fund.

Struggling amid a broad shift in eating and shopping habits, large food and beverage companies have increasingly invested in small start-ups as they search for the next big product in a rapidly changing food landscape. Many companies, including General Mills and Kellogg, have launched their own venture capital funds. The investments help tap an entrepreneurial spirit that can be difficult to maintain at large global companies.

Acquisition targets

Danone, meanwhile, is tapping into the expertise of a pair of investors who have met about 2,500 food and beverage start-ups in their search for new products that can connect with a younger generation of discerning shoppers.

"Companies want access to the trends and the innovation to better understand the market," Gaspar said in an interview. "We’re able to create that bridge."

AccelFoods views its portfolio of start-ups as potential acquisition targets for larger companies. Unilever, which produces Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, recently acquired Sir Kensington’s, a maker of nongenetically modified tomato sauce and eggless mayonnaise, for about $140m, and invested in a meal-kit delivery start-up.

General Mills, through its venture unit 301, led a funding round earlier this year for Rhythm Superfoods, a start-up best known for its kale chips.

Danone’s investment in AccelFoods comes as it tries to boost sales by expanding its presence in the US. The company recently combined its North American business with WhiteWave Foods, the Colorado-based maker of Silk soy milk that it acquired in a $12.3bn deal.

Danone declined to discuss the amount of its investment in AccelFoods or how much money it had put into its venture fund.

While partnering with small companies can help Big Food better understand emerging trends, large manufacturers such as Danone also bring their expertise in distribution and branding to the table, Jupiter said.

"It’s very much a two-way street," she said.

Bloomberg