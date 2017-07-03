Young scientists benefit from time in Basel

Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company Novartis says its programmes to promote research among young scientists are starting to bear fruit.

Colin Pillai, head of global scientific capabilities at Novartis, said he hoped more private companies would promote and enable high-end scientific research in SA.

Pillai is responsible for the Next Generation Scientist programme, which funds the secondment of young scientists to Basel, Switzerland, in the interests of knowledge transfer.

The programme, which was launched in 2011, benefits about 20 international master’s, PhD and post-doctoral students from low-and middle-income countries every year.

It is jointly run with the University of Basel.

Students are selected to participate in the three-month programme, which is hosted at the Novartis campus in Basel, where they collaborate with Novartis experts on projects in their field of study.

Pillai said two young scientists working in SA, Madichaba Phuti Chelopo and Mathew Njoroge, both participants in the Next Generation Scientist programme, had attended the prestigious Lindau Nobel laureate meeting. Chelopo completed her PhD while working at the CSIR’s encapsulation and delivery research group in Pretoria. Kenyan-born Njoroge is a post-doctoral fellow at the University of Cape Town Drug Discovery and Development Centre.