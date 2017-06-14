Companies

Competition Commission has beef with meat suppliers

14 June 2017 - 13:58 Robert Laing
Picture: ISTOCK
Seven beef suppliers were raided by the Competition Commission on Wednesday morning in an investigation into price fixing. The commission said it suspected the beef companies of fixing both the prices they paid farmers for calves and subsequently for meat after they had fattened the calves for slaughter.

Simultaneous search and seizure operations were conducted at 13 premises in three provinces.

"The companies — operating from Gauteng, the Free State and Northern Cape — are meat suppliers, also known as feedlots. They purchase weaner calves from farmers in order to bulk feed them in preparation for slaughtering in the production of beef. They also sell beef to wholesale and retail customers," the commission said.

The seven companies suspected of being members of the cartel are Karan Beef, Sparta Foods, Chalmar Beef, Beefmaster Kimberley, Morgan Beef, Beefcor, and Fabvleis.

"The meat industry forms an important part of the food sector which is one of the commission’s priority sectors. The commission remains committed in its quest to fight collusion in the food sector as a whole, as higher prices of food affect the most vulnerable and poor households who spend a disproportionately high percentage of their income on food," the statement said.

Cancer drug price increases within allowable limits, says Aspen

Drugmaker says increases in the prices of the medicines being probed by the Competition Commission have been according to the regulatory framework
National
3 hours ago

Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing

The African manufacturer is being investigated in Europe, as Roche and Pfizer also come under scrutiny in SA
Companies
1 day ago

Bidvest fined for jumping the gun

Merging firms Bidvest and Adcock initially denied allegations the takeover had taken place before approval
Companies
1 day ago

