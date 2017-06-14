National / Health

Cancer drug price increases within allowable limits, says Aspen

14 June 2017 - 12:34 Tamar Kahn
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The three Aspen Pharmacare cancer medicines being probed by the Competition Commission have a collective annual turnover of just R3m, and have never seen price increases outside the regulatory framework overseen by the health department, the company said on Wednesday.

The commission announced on Tuesday that it was investigating the price of cancer drugs made by Aspen Pharmacare, Roche Holdings, and Pfizer.

The commission said it was investigating Aspen for suspected abuse of market dominance, as there were no rival products for its cancer drugs Leukeran, Alkeran and Myleran.

JSE-listed generic drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said earlier on Wednesday that the drugs were all off-patent, and had been for some time.

Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing

The African manufacturer is being investigated in Europe, as Roche and Pfizer also come under scrutiny in SA
Companies
1 day ago

Aspen’s drug pricing faces EU, UK probes

Shareholders demand to know why the pharmaceuticals company has never revealed the €5.2m Italian fine
Companies
1 month ago

"There are no obvious barriers precluding generic entry for these products. Invariably in situations like these, the lack of generic entry is either attributable to the sub-economical pricing of the branded products or an unattractive market size," it said in a statement.

"Despite the lack of generic competition on these products, Aspen reiterates and emphasises that it has never increased the prices for these products in SA beyond the allowable single exit price (SEP) increases gazetted by the Department of Health from time to time," it said. The SEP regulations stipulate that pharmaceutical manufacturers must sell their products at the same price to all their customers in the private sector, regardless of the volumes purchased. They also control the permitted markups at every stage of the supply chain from factory gate to pharmacy checkout point. Typically manufacturers get one SEP increase a year, which is approved by the health minister.

Roche is being investigated over the price of its breast cancer drugs Herceptin and Herclone, while Pfizer is under scrutiny over the price of its lung cancer drug Xalkori.

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Municipal arrears are rising again, Eskom warns
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan paid for ‘hatchet job’ state ...
National
3.
Western Cape spending R75m on Knysna recovery
National
4.
Unions say Ben Ngubane must face the music over ...
National

Related Articles

Watchdog probes Aspen for cancer drug pricing
Companies / Healthcare

Aspen shares rise as DA pulls back demand for probe
Companies / Healthcare

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.