Cancer drug price increases within allowable limits, says Aspen

The three Aspen Pharmacare cancer medicines being probed by the Competition Commission have a collective annual turnover of just R3m, and have never seen price increases outside the regulatory framework overseen by the health department, the company said on Wednesday.

The commission announced on Tuesday that it was investigating the price of cancer drugs made by Aspen Pharmacare, Roche Holdings, and Pfizer.

The commission said it was investigating Aspen for suspected abuse of market dominance, as there were no rival products for its cancer drugs Leukeran, Alkeran and Myleran.

JSE-listed generic drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said earlier on Wednesday that the drugs were all off-patent, and had been for some time.