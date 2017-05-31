Best Dax returns fired by old-school coal burners

Düsseldorf — Investors jumped at the chance to buy into Germany’s landmark shift into renewable energy in 2016. Now they are getting a lesson that fossil-fuel utilities still have plenty to give.

RWE, Europe’s biggest coal plant operator and greenhouse-gas polluter, is the largest gainer on the nation’s Dax index after jumping 49% in 2017. The advance is almost six times that of its clean-energy subsidiary Innogy. Another company for which coal and gas are its most important fuels, Uniper, has climbed at more than double the pace of its former parent EON.

A rebound in power prices from decade lows, climbing coal-plant profitability and the need for stable supplies as Germany exits nuclear power have focused investor attention on conventional generators. While solar and wind take a growing share of Germany’s power generation, coal still makes up 40% of its energy mix.

"Old economy utilities RWE and Uniper were extremely undervalued," said Herbert Perus, head of equities at Raiffeisen Kapitalanlage in Vienna. "Last year, prospects looked poor. Now commodity prices are in recovery mode."

