Companies

TECHNOLOGICAL BREAKDOWN

British Airways to count the cost in pounds and reputation

The massive tech failure raises questions over CEO Alex Cruz’s aggressive cost-cutting strategy

30 May 2017 - 05:20 Richard Weissand Rebecca Penty
People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check-in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, Britain, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS
People wait with their luggage at the British Airways check-in desks at Heathrow Terminal 5 in London, Britain, on Sunday. Picture: REUTERS

Frankfurt/London — With British Airways operations largely back to normal after a weekend of numerous cancellations, the airline’s focus now shifts to tallying the costs and causes of the fiasco.

The UK carrier has scrapped almost 600 flights since Saturday because of a computer failure and is still processing thousands of passengers who missed flights or lost their luggage.

The crisis puts the spotlight on CEO Alex Cruz, who took charge a year ago to lift profit as the carrier struggles to fend off budget rivals. The breakdown raises questions over his aggressive cost-cutting strategy.

Measures in his four-year programme at the airline include cutting almost 700 back-office jobs as well as maintenance posts and outsourcing some technology operations.

"Coming after a spate of other issues, the bad public relations and potential reputational aftermath will likely hit future revenues beyond the likely material impact," Damian Brewer, an analyst with RBC Capital Markets, said in a note. "It is tempting but increasingly questionable to view this as a one-off."

One staff union blamed the outage on outsourcing of IT jobs, which the airline has denied, according to the Sun.

It could cost BA £82m, according to Goodbody Stockbrokers, which would reduce parent IAG’s operating profit about 2.7% in 2017.

Bloomberg

BA battles third day of fallout after computer meltdown grounds flights

Gatwick and Heathrow airports are back on track today, but some short-haul flights had to be cancelled after an IT breakdown left thousands of ...
Companies
17 hours ago

BA battles to stop flight chaos

No sign of a cyberattack, says CEO after computer failure leaves travellers stranded during holiday weekend
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Edcon shuts stores in bid to save sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
BMW to halt production at Rosslyn plant
Companies
3.
Gupta-linked firm’s bid to buy Habib Bank ‘off ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Black professionals stage a walkout at Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Eskom’s Molefe says payout was an error
Companies / Energy

Related Articles

BA battles third day of fallout after computer meltdown grounds flights
Companies

BA battles to stop flight chaos
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.