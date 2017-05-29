BA battles third day of fallout after computer meltdown grounds flights

The disruption continued on Sunday. Some stranded passengers curled up under blankets on the floor or slumped on luggage trolleys, images that played prominently in the media at the start of a week when schools were on holiday.

"Apologises all well and good but not enough. BA has lost another loyal customer #disgraceful," tweeted Tom Callway, who had been due to fly to Budapest.

Spanish-listed shares of parent company IAG, which also owns carriers Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling, dropped 2.7 percent on Monday after the outage.

Davy analyst Stephen Furlong said the cost to the carrier of cancelling one day of operations was about £30m in revenue and £4m in operating profit.

On top of that, the airline will pay compensation to customers for the delays, though he added it looked likely to be a one-off cost which would be limited given the resumption of flights on Sunday and Monday.

Cost cutting

BA has been cutting costs to respond to competition on short-haul routes from Ryanair and easyJet and recently faced criticism for starting to charge passengers for their in-flight snacks.

Ireland’s Ryanair was quick to seize on the marketing opportunity, tweeting "Should have flown Ryanair" with a picture of the ‘Computer says no’ sketch from the TV series Little Britain to poke fun at BA.