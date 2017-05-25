Companies

Ford names two new top managers

25 May 2017 - 14:39 Sweta Singh
Newly named Ford president and CEO James Hackett answers questions at a press conference at Ford’s headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan, on May 22 2017. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Ford, which earlier this week named turnaround expert James Hackett as its CEO, will announce replacements for some of its key executive positions as early as Thursday, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

The number two US car maker will name Steven Armstrong as the new head of Europe, Middle East and Africa and Peter Fleet as the new head of Asia Pacific and China, according to three people familiar with the plans, FT said.

Ford is under pressure from investors over its slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.

Hackett, who replaced Mark Fields, is the latest in a line of non-family CEOs brought in with a mandate to change the management culture at one of the auto industry’s oldest institutions.

The company announced plans to cut 1,400 white-collar positions last week and is expected to look at further significant cost cuts in the coming months.

Reuters

