Ford said to be replacing CE Mark Fields with Smart Mobility unit’s Jim Hackett

Ford also is ousting Fields’s communications chief, Ray Day, and replacing him with Mark Truby, a former newspaper reporter who had most recently been leading Ford’s communications in Asia, the person said.

Hackett, who joined Ford’s board of directors in 2013, was appointed in March 2016 as chairperson of Ford Smart Mobility, according to his profile on the company’s website. The unit was formed to accelerate Ford’s foray into emerging mobility services, He worked at Michigan, US-based office furniture maker Steelcase for two decades. He was recognised for predicting the office landscape would shift away from cubicles to an open-space environment, and transformed the traditional manufacturer of office furniture, the profile noted.

Fields pressure Fields has been under scrutiny by Ford’s board, which scheduled extra meeting time to drill him on his plans for reversing the company’s fortunes, according to a person familiar with the discussions. He had been pouring billions into self-driving cars and ride-sharing experiments as its traditional-car business has struggled far more than at General Motors in a slowing US market.

Fields joined Ford in July 1989 and helped its businesses through several tough situations before he was named to the top job in July 2014.

In 2000, Fields became CEO of Mazda, in which Ford had a controlling stake at the time. He led a turnaround at Mazda with several Ford executives with whom he later worked to revive the US vehicle maker’s North American business.

Promoted to chief operating officer in December 2012, Fields took over as CEO from Alan Mulally, the former Boeing executive who steered Ford through the global economic crisis and avoided the bailouts and bankruptcies at the predecessors of GM and Chrysler Group.

Fields is leading an overhaul of Ford’s business model so the company can take on self-driving cars from the likes of Alphabet’s Waymo and Uber Technologies. He has warned the cost of investing in new technologies would reduce profits in 2016 and 2017 before rebounding in 2018.

Ford’s first-quarter adjusted earnings fell 42%, while GM appears on pace for another record annual profit. Net income at Ford plunged 38% last year.

Bloomberg