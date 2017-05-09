Producers keen on extending Opec-led oil limits

The sources said Opec countries were discussing whether an extension of nine months or longer was needed to give the market more time to rebalance.

An industry source said there had been discussions about extending curbs until the end of the first quarter of 2018.

An Opec source said it would be tough to get consensus on prolonging the curbs for more than six months but "anything can happen".

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said on Monday that the production cut could be extended beyond 2017. "Based on consultations that I’ve had with participating members, I am confident the agreement will be extended into the second half of the year and possibly beyond," Falih said at an industry event in Kuala Lumpur.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak backed an extension of oil output curbs, saying it would help speed up a return to a healthier market, but he did not give a timeframe.

A formal decision will be taken by Opec on May 25.

