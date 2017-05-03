VW’s long-overdue cost cuts show results
Berlin — Volkswagen (VW) said profit at its troubled core division soared in the first quarter, a sign that long-overdue cost cuts are materialising as the car maker pushes a post-dieselgate strategic shift.
First-quarter operating profit at VW’s largest division by sales surged to €869m from €73m a year earlier, the car maker said on Wednesday, joining rivals Daimler and BMW, which have also reported better than expected quarterly results.
Structural changes since the diesel emissions scandal broke in 2015 include streamlining vehicle development, cutting material costs by reducing complexity in parts, dropping unprofitable models and shifting more power to brands and regions to respond more quickly to market needs.
Investors have said a turnaround at VW’s namesake brand, which traditionally has been saddled with high fixed and research and development (R&D) costs, is key to turning the German behemoth into a more appealing business, although VW last year eclipsed Toyota as the world’s biggest selling car maker.
"Our efforts to improve efficiency and productivity across all areas of the company are also paying off," CE Matthias Mueller said.
The car maker’s long-term goal is to lift the brand’s operating profit margin to 4% by 2020 and 6% by 2025 from 1.8% in 2016, still lagging behind French rivals PSA Peugeot Citroen and Renault.
Group operating profit jumped 40% to €4.37bn in the three months to end-March, one of the car maker’s highest-ever quarterly results, even as vehicle sales at the 12-brand group declined, another sign of VW’s accelerating cost-savings drive.
Quarterly profit at luxury division Audi slipped to €1.2bn from €1.3bn a year earlier as VW’s biggest earnings contributor is pushing new models and technologies.
Reuters
Please login or register to comment.