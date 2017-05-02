Consumer and economic pressure, and public holidays hurt April car sales

Domestic and export sales of new vehicles took a hammering in April.

South African sales fell 13.3% from a year earlier, to their lowest monthly total since December 2009.

The reasons for the drop were consumer and corporate nervousness caused by general economic angst, combined with two long holiday weekends that limited buying opportunities.

A 25.5% drop in exports was largely influenced by Volkswagen SA (VWSA) beginning the production run-out of its Polo car, which will be replaced by a new range at the end of 2017. The 3,817 cars shipped out by the company in April was barely half the number exported in some previous months.

Figures released on Tuesday by the Department of Trade and Industry showed that South African sales of new vehicles totalled 34,978 in April, down from 40,348 in the corresponding month of 2016.

No sector was unscathed. Car sales fell 13.6%, from 26,012 to 22,462; light commercial vehicles 13.2%, from 12,217 to 10,604; medium-sized trucks 3.8%, from 584 to 562; heavies 15.5%, from 388 to 328; and extra-heavies 8.4%, from 725 to 664.

As a result, for the first four months of 2017, the overall new-vehicle market fell 1.4%, from 184,520 to 181,921. Cars were down 2.2%, from 124,389 to 121,686.

The sales retreat was not unexpected, following SA’s credit downgrading to junk status in April, and a general air of economic pessimism in the wake of Cabinet appointments by President Jacob Zuma at the end of March. Before then, marketers and analysts alike had predicted market recovery after three years of slowing sales. Now the consensus is for further decline.

WesBank analyst Rudolf Mahoney said May, with no more holiday interruptions to come, would give a better idea of true market conditions than April, which contained only 18 selling days. The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa), which suspended market forecasts in April, said: "Greater clarity will be forthcoming over the next two to three months." Mahoney said consumers were already factoring in further bad economic news. The proportion of new-car buyers opting for fixed-interest finance, to counter the likelihood of further interest rate rises, had risen from 50% to 57% since 2016.

Exports of SA-made vehicles fell to 24,449 in April, from 32,832 a year earlier. Besides VWSA, other companies’ exports were hampered by holiday production cutbacks.