Sage puts US payments arm up for sale

London — UK software company Sage Group has concluded a review of its global payments business and has put its US arm up for sale.

Sage confirmed that US division Sage Payment Solutions, which helps merchants process and manage card and mobile payments, is now classified as an asset held for sale and a discontinued operation, in a trading statement Wednesday.

It added the UK and Ireland and South African payments businesses would remain part of the group.

The company is also monitoring the knock-on effects from the UK’s exit from the European Union, as the UK government seeks to cut annual net immigration from near record levels.

"We’d love to be able to fish in a much bigger pond," said CEO Stephen Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "We’d love to get Indian, Chinese, and American talent, and that’s much more difficult in the current environment."

Shares of Sage were up 2% at 698p before midday in London after gaining as much as 4.5%, the biggest jump in 10 months.

The Newcastle, UK-based company develops, publishes and distributes accounting and payroll software and, along with Micro Focus International, is one of two remaining technology stocks in the FTSE 100 after the sale of ARM Holdings to SoftBank Group last year.

The US payments unit has attracted interest from Worldpay Group, EVO Payments International and Global Payments, people familiar with the matter said in December.

While looking to offload its US business, Sage has been picking up smaller acquisitions.

In March it agreed to take full ownership of UK software developer Fairsail, and acquired San Francisco-based analytics startup Compass.

The company will rely on organic growth, as well as acquisitions, said Kelly, while in the US Sage’s priority is continued investment to capture small and mid-sized businesses buying its cloud computing software.

The company said it was confident of exceeding its full-year sales growth target of 6%.

Kelly said British customers who rely on imports have been stung by higher currency costs, whereas exporters are saying, "‘We’ve never had such a strong order book’." The pound has lost 11.5% over the past year against the US dollar, and 6.1% against the euro.

Bloomberg