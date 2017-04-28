Amazon’s surge places Jeff Bezos within $5bn of world’s richest

Boston/Princeton — A surge in after-hours trading for Amazon.com added $3.3bn to the fortune of Jeff Bezos, putting him less than $5bn away from becoming the world’s richest person.

Bezos’s fortune has surpassed $80bn for the first time, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has added $65.2bn to his net worth since the index debuted in March 2012, and ended Thursday with a net worth of $79bn. His net worth will surpass $80bn on the index for the first time if the gains hold on Friday.

Amazon shares added almost $50 after the company projected sales that may beat estimates in the current quarter, furthering an unbroken 20-year streak of double-digit revenue growth. Amazon had first-quarter sales of $35.7bn and earnings of $1.48 a share, beating Wall Street analyst expectations. Shares closed at $918.38 on Thursday and reached as high as $965 after hours.

The rise for Bezos beat the after-hours gains seen by Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin. The pair added $1.4bn when shares of Google parent Alphabet rose as high as $938.18 on news that the smartphone advertising business helped Alphabet post revenue of $20.12bn and net income of $7.73 a share.

Page is now worth $44.7bn and Brin $43.7bn, the 11th-and 12th-richest people in the world Thursday.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has been number one on the Bloomberg index since May 17 2013. His fortune slipped $200m to $87.1bn after hours as Microsoft presented mixed results and slowing tablet sales growth.

Bloomberg