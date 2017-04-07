BP slashes CEO pay to appease investors

BP, which had pledged to change the way it pays executives, will ask investors to approve the new policy in May.

"Last year’s remuneration vote was a clear message about how we manage executive pay," Ann Dowling, chairman of BP’s remuneration committee, said in the report. "It is clear that shareholders and other stakeholders would like our remuneration policy to be simpler, more transparent, and to lead to reduced levels of reward."

Dudley’s total compensation, including salary, bonus, shares and pension decreased 40% to $11.6m in 2016. His salary remained unchanged at $1.85m, the annual bonus dropped 39% to $2.55m and the contribution to pension and retirement benefits fell 66% to $2.2m.

Royal Dutch Shell boss Ben Van Beurden’s total pay in 2016 rose 54% to €8.59m, including a €1.46m salary, €2.4m in bonus and €4.38m in stock awards, according to the company’s annual report.

Europe’s biggest oil company amended its pay policy to better reward efforts to control emissions. Progress in cutting greenhouse gases from its refineries, and chemical plants and the burning of natural gas at its fields will determine 10% of executives’ bonuses.

This portion of the payout was previously based on a range of environmental measures including controlling oil spills and water use.

BP and Shell’s shareholders approve the remuneration policies every three years. BP’s annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for May 17, with Shell’s on May 23.

BP’s remuneration committee used its discretion under the new policy to reduce Dudley’s total pay, Dowling said in the annual report.

He will receive 61% of the total maximum annual bonus, compared with 100% the previous year. The payout linked to performance will also be 40% of the maximum for 2016 compared with about 74% in the previous year.

Bloomberg