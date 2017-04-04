BOMBARDIER
Bombardier executives under pressure to forfeit big pay increases
The rocketing executive payouts generate public rage after the company received taxpayer aid and announced 14,000 job cuts
Montreal — Quebec’s main opposition party plans to introduce a motion this week urging Prime Minister Philippe Couillard to ask Bombardier’s senior executives to renounce their 2016 pay raises.
Executive payouts at Bombardier have generated public anger in the company’s home province as the maker of planes and trains boosted compensation almost 50% after receiving taxpayer aid and announcing plans to cut at least 14,000 jobs.
Quebec invested $1bn in Bombardier’s C Series jetliner programme, which entered service two years late and billions of dollars over budget.
While executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin offered on Friday to forfeit his pay increase for 2016, Bombardier declined to comment on whether five other senior managers — including CEO Alain Bellemare — would follow suit.
Television images showed hundreds of people gathered on Sunday in front of the company’s downtown Montreal headquarters to demonstrate against the payouts, with some chanting: "Shame on Bombardier."
Bombardier has "a moral responsibility toward Quebeckers", Alain Therrien, an MP with the Parti Quebecois, told RDI television. "They came to ask us for help, and we gave them help."
The Parti Quebecois planned to introduce its motion on Bombardier in the provincial legislature on Tuesday, spokeswoman Antonine Yaccarini said on Sunday on her Twitter account.
Opposition Call
Another opposition legislator, Simon Jolin-Barrette of the Coalition Avenir Quebec, told RDI his party would urge the government to reopen the $1bn investment deal to press for job guarantees.
Ninety-three percent of respondents in a Leger Marketing online poll conducted for Journal de Montreal disagree with Bombardier’s decision to boost the compensation of senior executives in 2016.
Eighty-four percent also said Quebec should review its support for the company.
Leger polled 501 Quebec residents on Friday and Saturday, and results are considered to be accurate to within 4.4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Quebec finance minister Carlos Leitao told the TVA television network on Friday that he was shocked by the payouts and urged the company’s board to rethink compensation policies.
Jean Monty, head of Bombardier’s compensation committee, defended its practices on Saturday as "sound" and "fully and appropriately aligned with value creation".
They "reflect … our need to attract and retain the very best Canadian and global talents", he said in a letter posted to Bombardier’s website.
Bloomberg
Please login or register to comment.