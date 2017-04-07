BHP Billiton seeks to bring women to the table

Financial companies in the Bloomberg world index have an average of about 52% female staff, the highest among all industries, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Materials producers, including BHP and competitor Rio Tinto Group, have the lowest share at 19%, the data show.

BHP, which in October announced its target for gender balance, sees a clear commercial case for changing its workforce, according to Tyler. "The sites that are most diverse, and where people say they are most able to speak up and feel inclusive, are delivering our strongest results and our better safety results."

Better performance by BHP’s workplaces with greater diversity reflects a broader trend. Among more than 4,000 companies in the Bloomberg world index that disclose the gender of board members or executives, the best-performing stocks over three years are those with the highest percentage of female executives. Companies with a larger share of female executives had the lowest price fluctuation and smallest disparity between earnings and analysts’ forecasts, the data show.

BHP’s 10 operations with the highest proportion of female staff performed at least 15% better than the producer’s averages on metrics including productivity, safety and meeting production forecasts, CEO Andrew Mackenzie said in a memo to staff in October.

ANZ, Australia’s third-biggest bank, has a woman on every interview panel and on each candidate short list, head of private wealth Alexis George said on Wednesday at a Bloomberg Voices event in Sydney. The bank focused on ensuring female employees got more honest appraisals to help them develop, she said.