Toyota raises forecast as it considers effects of weak yen and Trump pressure

Tokyo — Toyota raised its full-year operating profit forecast to lower than analysts’ estimates as it seeks a balance between the benefits of a weaker yen on exports of its Prius and Lexus models and the effect of rising trade tension under US President Donald Trump.

The automotive group says operating profit will probably be ¥1.85-trillion ($16.4 billion) for the year to March, up from its previous forecast of ¥1.7-trillion yen but about 10% lower than analysts’ estimates.

The group reported third-quarter operating profit declined 39%, missing consensus estimates.

Even with the benefits of a weaker yen boosting repatriated profits, Toyota must contend with possible trade tension after Trump criticised its plans to build a Corolla plant in Mexico.

The attack broadened with the US leader rebuking Japan for sending the US hundreds of thousands of cars in what he said were "the biggest ships I’ve ever seen" while US car makers struggle to sell vehicles in Japan.

‘It’s difficult to give any impact forecast from Trump’s administration at this point," Tetsuya Otake, a Toyota managing officer, said in Tokyo on Monday. Toyota would keep an eye on moves from Trump’s administration.

Toyota exports more vehicles to the US than its two largest Japanese peers, Nissan and Honda Motor. It makes most of the Lexus luxury cars in Japan even though the US is the brand’s largest market. It also ships Tacoma pickup trucks from Mexico to the US In comparison, most major car makers produce the majority of the vehicles sold in China locally, due partly to the tariffs China levies on car imports.

Trade tension

Japanese car makers faced a "significantly greater risk" from friction over the trade imbalance with the US than from revision of the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada, said Takaki Nakanishi, an analyst at Jefferies Group.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met Toyota president Akio Toyoda on Friday. Abe, who is due to meet Trump in Washington on February 10, told the US leader in a phone call that 75% of parts in the Toyota Camry model sold in the US are made locally, a higher proportion than that of the big three US manufacturers.

The yen has weakened about 6% against the US dollar since Trump swept to victory and was ¥112,71 to the dollar at 4.38pm in Tokyo on Monday.

Toyota based its full-year earnings forecast on ¥107/dollar and ¥118/euro. In November, it based the full-year earnings forecasts on ¥103/dollar.

US spending

Toyota will invest $10bn in the US over the next five years, maintaining its pace of spending during the last half decade, joining other manufacturers in highlighting projects in response to pressure from Trump to create jobs in the US. This includes a $600m investment to expand its Indiana plant, adding 400 jobs.

Toyota last year lost its global No 1 sales title to Volkswagen due mainly to its performance in the US and China. Toyota sold 2.4-million vehicles in the US last year, down 2% from 2015.

While sales of SUVs surged on lower petrol prices, demand for the Prius hybrid car fell 26%. Demand for the current Camry sedan has also fallen ahead of the introduction of a redesigned model later this year.

Sales in China expanded at a pace slower pace than that of the overall market and fell behind Honda for the first time.

Bloomberg