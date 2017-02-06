Companies

Shareholders are not swayed by Takata’s white knight

But Key Safety Systems has a lot to gain by buying the airbag maker felled by an unprecedented global recall, writes Nisha Gopalan

06 February 2017 - 11:10 AM Nisha Gopalan
Picture: REUTERS
Hong Kong — A court-mandated bankruptcy is in Takata’s stars, if shareholders in the Japanese airbag maker are to be believed.

Stock in the group, whose faulty products are linked to at least 17 deaths and the subject of recalls that may exceed 100-million units, plunged by the daily limit in Tokyo on Monday after an announcement at the weekend that Key Safety Systems, a US supplier controlled by China’s Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corporation, has been recommended as a preferred bidder.

With sell orders overwhelming buys, no shares actually changed hands.

Takata shares, year to date: down 49.1%

Hang on, aren’t white knights generally good news?

Well, yes and no. Although bankruptcy protection would help shield Joyson Electronic from billions of dollars of liabilities, it would also wipe out investors’ equity. Takata has indicated it wants to avoid that scenario, but shareholders clearly need more convincing.

Purchasing Takata would be a good deal, though, for Joyson Electronic, one of China’s largest private-sector automotive manufacturers. It would make Key Safety the world’s second-largest airbag maker, plus give it access to the big Japanese car makers that are Takata customers.

Controlling Takata’s assets could also turn out to be a nice bargaining chip, considering rival Autoliv has expressed interest in parts of the business.

Takata’s future costs are obviously a black hole, especially if customers move to recoup expenses incurred as a result of the recalls. And any sale may be a way off, considering key customers also have to be on board and could have a say in whether Takata files for bankruptcy protection or not.

Shareholders, for their part, may be wishing this white knight rides into the sunset.

Gopalan is a Bloomberg Gadfly columnist covering deals and banking. She previously worked for the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones as an editor and a reporter. This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg and its owners.

Bloomberg

