Takata shares tumble again amid fear of a drawn-out restructuring

The company has agreed to pay $1bn to settle a criminal investigation, removing a hurdle to the airbag maker’s sale, which the company needs to continue operations and complete the biggest product recall in automotive history.

The Tokyo-based company admitted to hiding the deadly risks of its airbags for about 15 years and agreed to plead guilty to one criminal charge in the settlement, according to court papers. Separately, US prosecutors charged three former Takata executives for their alleged roles in hiding the risks since 2000. The faulty airbags have been linked to at least 17 deaths worldwide.

Takata faces a recall that is expected to cover more than 100-million airbags.

The $1bn payment includes $25m to the US and $975m to compensate car makers and people who were injured, according to court papers.

AFP and Bloomberg