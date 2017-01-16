Takata’s $1bn settlement seen removing hurdle in company’s sale

Restructuring plan

The delay of the restructuring plan could also mean the prospective buyers or creditors were not reaching an agreement, raising the possibility that the discussions could still fall apart, he said.

The $1bn payment includes $25m to the US and $975m to compensate car makers and people who were injured, according to court papers. While the criminal fine is due within a month, the company does not have to pay the restitution until it is sold because it cannot afford to pay now.

Takata’s shares fell 7% to ¥987 as of 9:17am in Tokyo trading on Monday, after tripling since November. The company’s $719m in market capitalisation is still less than what it has agreed to pay in fines and compensation. It had $641m in cash and short-term investments as of the quarter ended September.

Civil fine

Takata’s criminal settlement follows its 2015 agreement to pay a $70m civil fine to US regulators for providing selective, incomplete or inaccurate information about the air bags. That fine could rise as high as $200m, if Takata does not finish the recalls in three years, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"This at least gives some clarity to potential bidders," said Ken Miyao, an analyst at Tokyo-based market researcher Carnorama. "But they also need to know how the recall costs with car makers will be split to make a final decision."

The settlement was a key milestone in an ongoing process to secure investments in Takata, chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada said in a statement. The founding Takada family and trust owns more than 50% of the company.

Taking responsibility

Takada said at the company’s annual meeting in June that he would hand off his job to someone else after the company found a way to overcome its crisis. Takada told shareholders he would take responsibility in containing recalls and finding a path to restructure the business, a spokeswoman said at the time.