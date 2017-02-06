Japan Tobacco lags behind foreign competitor

"We are improving the Ploom Tech supply situation but to be honest, it is taking some time," Nakajima said. "I cannot tell you that we can resolve the issue very quickly."

The misstep has left Japan Tobacco a frustrated bystander as Philip Morris has scooped up 5.5% of the country’s cigarette market with a smoking alternative called iQOS since releasing it nationwide in April. British American Tobacco’s device Glo is also set to provide fresh competition. The number of Japanese smokers is on the decline, with only a fifth of the adult population regularly lighting up, according to data. That is down from 26% in 2005.

The sale of e-cigarettes and alternative vapour devices is heavily regulated in Japan, meaning the country has become the foremost global battleground for heated tobacco products. Ploom Tech is a pen-shaped, battery-powered device that uses vapour from heated liquid to deliver the taste of granulated tobacco leaves in a capsule.

Bloomberg